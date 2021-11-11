Kate Winslet becomes L’Oréal Paris International Ambassador

The first advertising campaign will be launched to support the renewed Préférence hair color range.





Kate Winslet











This year, 45-year-old actress Kate Winslet, best known for the cult films Titanic and Avatar, will join the team of beauty ambassadors L’Oréal Paris. Now the celebrity will represent the brand together with Eva Longoria, Barbara Palvin and Svetlana Khodchenkova.

Kate Winslet covers themes that are close to the values ​​that L’Oréal Paris embodies: equality, feminism, inclusiveness and the principles of sustainable development. “She is a real icon, both as an actress and as a strong woman. Kate, with her inherent talent for illuminating stories and supporting those who have been deprived of voice, shares what L’Oréal Paris exists for: to motivate women to value themselves, praising their beauty and courage to be themselves, “- comments on collaboration with the star Delphine Viguier-Owas , international brand president.

As a brand ambassador, Kate has set herself the task of helping every woman learn to love herself and feel confident in all situations. She will definitely succeed!