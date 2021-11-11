Kate Winslet refused to edit “plump belly” in the bed scene

Kate Winslet revealed that she turned down the director’s offer to edit a bed scene in which she featured a “bulging chubby belly” in the latest television series in which she played the main character.

The actress revealed that Craig Zobel, the director of her new HBO series Meir of Easttown, offered to show her body in a more flattering light.

Winslet, who plays detective and grandmother Meir Sheehan, told Zobel, “Don’t you dare.” She also shared that she sent back the poster twice because she thought it was too tweaked.

“Guys, I know how many relics I have near my eye, please bring them all back,” Winslet, 45, told the New York Times.

“I asked my husband [Эдварда Абеля Смита]:” Do you agree with this? Is it okay for me to play a middle-aged woman, a grandmother, who really has a habit of dating one night? ” He’s like, “Kate, this is great,” the actress said.

The star added, “Look, I hope by playing Meir as a middle-aged woman – I’ll be 46 in October, so people have connected me to this character in a way that there are clearly no filters here. She is an imperfect woman with a body and face that matches her age, her life and her background. I think we are all a little hungry for these images. “

However, Winslet said she might be uncomfortable filming yet another nude scene.

“Actually, it’s not even quite age,” she said. “There comes a point where people will say, ‘Oh, here she is again.”

In an interview with the Guardian in February, Winslet said she was forced to respond to derogatory comments about her weight from an early age.

“When I was 20, people talked a lot about my weight. Well, then I got the label of assertive and outspoken. But I was just defending myself, ”said the Hollywood actress.

She recalled reviewing several newspaper articles written about her in the late 1990s when she was 19, “and it was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how overtly violent tabloid journalists were about me.”