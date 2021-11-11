Kate Winslet sacrificed her health to star in Titanic

Only at first glance it seems that an acting career consists entirely of pleasant moments.

For the first time, 47-year-old Kate Winslet told what sacrifices she had to make so that her heroine from “Titanic” became who the viewer knows her today. In 2022, the melodrama will be 25 years old. For Winslet, despite the abundance of roles, the role of Rose has become the most ambitious.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Winslet confessed that she had to sacrifice the health of her hair to make the picture complete. Once, while working on the details of the plot, director James Cameron approached Winslet and asked if she would mind if her hair was dyed bright red. Kate could not refuse, so she agreed.

Later, stylists decided to curl Winslet’s naturally straight hair. In almost every scene, the actress’s hair was exposed, because due to moisture, the hair practically did not hold its shape.

“We filmed in several tanks, so the water was always in the air, and this was causing problems for the hair,” she said.

Kate spent hundreds of dollars and two years to return her native shade. True, this story did not teach the actress anything, and after a few months, Winslet painted again, but of her own free will.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova