Kate Winslet talks about bullying for her role in Titanic

British actress Kate Winslet admitted that the excessive attention of the press to her after the lead role in “Titanic” by James Cameron actually turned into persecution.

In an interview with blogger Mark Maron 45-year-old actress told that at that time, cars with photographers were on duty at her house at that time. Wherever she went, she said, she was tracked down by the paparazzi. She also complained about the negativity from journalists.

The British press was not very kind to me. I was criticized a lot. To be honest, I felt hounded. <...> Then I realized: if fame and fame look like this, then I definitely was not ready for thisWinslet said.

The actress added that after Titanic, she decided not to star in blockbusters anymore, focusing on working in independent films. She noted that it only benefited her career, as she “learned to play” in such pictures.













Titanic was released in 1997. The picture set a record for the box office, which held until the release of Cameron’s other film – “Avatar”. Titanic won 11 Academy Awards, but none of those awards were for acting.

Winslet previously stated that she regrets working with directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. The actress noted that she does not understand why she agreed to work with directors who are accused of sexual crimes, NEWS.ru reported.