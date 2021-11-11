Kate Winslet’s third marriage almost fell apart due to one problem

Now the 45-year-old actress is happier than ever.

45-year-old Kate Winslet opened up about her marriage to her new husband, millionaire Edward Abel Smith. The actress gave an intimate interview, in which she confessed that only with the last man she felt truly happy.

Officially, before meeting Smith, Winslet was married twice: from a marriage with director Jim Tripleton, Kate gave birth to a daughter, Mia, and in a relationship with Sam Mendes, a son, Joe Alfie, appeared. Now her children from previous marriages are already old enough and begin to build their lives. Winslet herself is completely devoted to work, a new spouse and the upbringing of Blaise’s youngest son.

So, Winslet said that the main feature of her spouse calls caring.

“He cares about us very touchingly, especially me. If earlier I asked him: “Could you do something for me”, but now he simply answers: “Anything,” “- she said with a smile.

Winslet also emphasized the expressive character of the chosen one.

“I am very lucky: for a dyslexic person, he reads aloud to our son perfectly, which delights me a lot. In general, he is a super hot superman, and besides, he is a vegan and a swimmer in cold water, “People quotes her as saying.

Most of all, Winslet is glad that she managed to get a millionaire, because he did not initially plan to marry.

“He was annoyed that next to him was a woman who was always in full view of the public. Now he and I are coping well with this and are generally very happy, ”she summed up.

