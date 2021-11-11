Katie Wood still thinks Tesla will jump to $ 3000

Pictured Katie Wood, head of Ark Investment Management

Katie Wood ignored the recent sell-off of Tesla Inc. shares, which she believes could rise to $ 3,000 in five years. The largest electric car maker lost 14% this week after Elon Musk asked on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. Tesla’s market capitalization shrank by $ 200 billion when most survey respondents were in favor of the sale, but stocks began to rebound on Wednesday.

“The speculators certainly fled as soon as stocks responded and followed the news,” Wood said in an interview with Bloomberg at the 2021 Dynasty Financial Partners investment forum. “As for us, we fix profits as we grow, for which we are often criticized, and for us it’s just a small deviation in price.”

Wood has long supported Tesla, and its flagship ETF, Ark Innovation (ARKK), considers the company to be its largest investment. Despite the sale of Tesla shares from ARKK reserves three days in a row last week, Tesla shares still account for almost 10% of the $ 21 billion fund.

In terms of the poll, initiated by Musk on Twitter, Wood said arguably the richest man in the world felt obligated to do so.

“It is known that he said: ‘I came in first and leave last,” added Wood. “In addition, he has a huge tax bill related to stock options. I’m sure he didn’t want to use the stock as collateral for loans anymore, so I think it’s wise. “ “I don’t want to be pressured as a shareholder, I want him to feel safe and in good shape to do his job,” Wood said of Musk.

Who can join FAANG in the future

Square and Coinbase have good chances in the digital wallet market. In the development of genetic engineering tools, the leaders will be Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Beam Therapeutics, which specializes in base editing, a form of genetic engineering. All three companies have a fairly small capitalization, but it will grow strongly over time.

The top 10 also includes Unity Software, a provider of tools for the metaverse. In this case, the metaverse will encompass not only cinema and games, but will indeed become a part of every industry. Even industrial companies are starting to use Unity when planning projects. The Shopify platform will also become a very important e-commerce tool – in the future, as it is today, it will interact with services such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. All of these individual sites want to be part of the ecommerce boom, and Shopify will let you do that.

What will happen to today’s FAANG companies in five years

They will become mature enough. Most likely, they will not generate the 15% minimum cumulative annualized rate of return that we require from portfolio companies. Even if they were able to generate that 10% rate of return, it would probably be better than the stock market as a whole, but it is not in line with our minimum rate of return.

Michael Berry, the hero of the short game, says Elon Musk may want to sell Tesla shares to cover his personal debts, and compares the market to the Dutch tulip rush.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on Bloomberg agency materials

