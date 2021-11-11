Katie Wood Will Not Acquire Rivian Stock From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – E-van manufacturer during landmark New York Stock Exchange debut Wednesday Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ :), Ark Invest CEO Katy Wood said she would not buy Rivian shares. According to her, she did not buy too high a rating, writes Business Insider.

Note that Wood made these comments ahead of Rivian’s first public auction, when the company was valued at $ 76 billion, based on an IPO valuation of $ 78 per share. Early investors such as Amazon (NASDAQ :), Ford Motor Company (NYSE 🙂 and T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 made billions from its IPOs.

Wood’s position came as a surprise to many, given that the founder and head of the Ark Invest family of funds has made a name for herself by betting on highly regarded tech startups that are still in the early stages of generating a steady stream of profits, of which Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 is the most famous example. The Ark head also invested in air taxi maker Blade and another electric car company, Workhorse, both of which were not profitable at the time of Ark’s investment.

Meanwhile, on its first day of trading, Rivian’s market valuation climbed to $ 120 billion, making Rivian more valuable than older automakers such as Ford and General Motors (NYSE :), although it expects to see losses of $ 1.28 billion with revenue of only $ 1 million in the third quarter.

Rivian shares soared 46% during Wednesday’s debut. They peaked at $ 113.90 per share. During the IPO, Rivian raised $ 11.9 billion by selling 153 million shares, making it the sixth-largest US debut in history. The shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker RIVN.

However, it is clearly not “in the piggy bank” for Rivian that due to problems with supply chains and quality, it has postponed the delivery of luxury electric trucks R1S, the price of which starts at $ 70 thousand, until the beginning of 2022, despite the fact that it has already received about 50 thousand pre-orders for them.

But Rivian can count on its first customer and investor, Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 electric vans for delivery in 2019. Amazon’s order is expected to be completed by 2030, with 10,000 electric vans shipping to the e-commerce giant early next year.

– In preparation, materials from Business Insider were used