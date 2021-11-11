Katy Perry showed how not to take selfies (photo)

The artist is not afraid to look ridiculous and occasionally makes subscribers laugh with funny photos and videos.

36-year-old American singer Katy Perry has delighted numerous fans with several new pictures on the social network Instagram. Moreover, along with flawless photographs, she published one funny one, demonstrating that the main thing in a selfie is not only the ability to use filters, but also the correct angle of the photo.

As follows from the caption to the photo, Katie is going to shoot the 24th edition of American Idol, in which she, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Brian, decide who will become America’s best aspiring performer. The program is broadcast on the FOX channel and has very high ratings among viewers.

Katie, in full dress, poses for herself in front of the camera. Her hair is pulled back in a ponytail, her face has a perfect makkiyah, her ears have large earrings, and her fingers have rings. The artist looks very refreshed, and there is no trace of the pounds that got into the lenses of the paparazzi on her vacation with Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy in Hawaii.

However, in one of the pictures, the artist decided to shoot herself from below, lowering her head and showing a double chin. Thus, the celebrity clearly demonstrated to the fan how an unsuccessful angle can disfigure a beautiful face.

Nevertheless, fans appreciated the performer’s sense of humor, leaving almost 1.8 million likes under the publication.

Note that the artist is not shy about showing her problematic sides. For example, three months after giving birth, she showed that she was wearing shaping underwear.

We will remind, in a recent interview, Orlando Bloom admitted that after the birth of his daughter he lacks sex with his beloved. Katie gave birth to a daughter last August. For her, Daisy Dove became the first child, and for Orlando – the second. He is growing up 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher from supermodel Miranda Kerr.