Keanu Reeves 1994 interview – fan discovery. Hearing the actor’s words about girls, they fell in love (again)

Fans discovered Keanu Reeves’ archived 1994 interview and realized that the actor is the ideal of millions of women. But it’s not just about appearance – one phrase, and the girls are ready to do everything for the celebrity.

An excerpt from an interview with franchise star John Wick and The Matrix Keanu Reeves on the entertainment program The Big Breakfast went viral on Tiktok in March 2021. On the footage, filmed in 1994, the actor answered the question of the presenter Paula Yates about the attitude towards the opposite sex. A video that was posted to an account with a nickname youthscenescontinued to gain likes in May, after which it received about a million views.

– And what kind of girls do you like? – Oh shit. What kind of girls do I like? They are all angels. – Really? – Yes. -Really? HM.

After clarifying about the girls, the presenter asked about Keanu’s personal life. To this, the star (at that time Reeves was about 30 years old) said that he was lonely, and howled, parodying a wolf.

In the comments under the post, the spectators agreed that the actor’s answer can be considered the best, and Keanu himself is the ideal man for several generations.

I would let this person do anything.

In love with this man.

God, he’s so good. He’s too good.

The audience noticed that they were crazy about the star at the beginning of his creative career and still – when Neo from “The Matrix” meets with the artist Alexandra Grant.

I remember this interview. My sister videotaped it because she was obsessed with Keanu.

In addition, it seemed to the inhabitants of Tiktok that for many years the celebrity did not lose its charm, but only increased the attention of the female half of film fans.

He was always so sweet and humble. He hasn’t changed. What a miracle to see this.

