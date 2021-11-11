Keanu Reeves appeared on the streets of Berlin with children’s hairpins (photos)

The actor is currently filming in the German capital, where work on the fourth part of the John Wick franchise is in full swing.

56-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who is now in Berlin on the set of the fourth part of the thriller “John Wick”, continues to be the target of the paparazzi, now and then delighting them with his new images. So, the media spread around pictures in which a celebrity was captured with an interesting accessory in her hair. The actor secured the hair, divided into a parted part, with blue children’s hairpins.

He was photographed as he arrived at the famous beer garden and dance floor Claerchenʼs Ballhaus in the afternoon, on the eve of night filming.

Keanu Reeves looked happy and smiled at others. [+–] Photo: Dailymail.co.uk

Dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, Keanu chatted with the staff and crew, who, unlike Keanu, were wearing protective masks. Berlin authorities require personal protective equipment to be worn to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Reeves looked very pleased and smiled, reacting calmly to the photographers watching him.

The actor chatted with the staff and watched the photographers [+–] Photo: Dailymail.co.uk

As mentioned above, Keanu is starring in the movie “John Wick – 4”. Work on the next installment in the action thriller franchise began shortly after the release of the third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in May 2019.

Last April, project director Chad Stahelski stated that the project’s creative team raised their bar for the upcoming film much higher from the outset:

“We came up with a theme plan and it was really big. So we’re talking about doing a little more than just another John Wick thriller, trying to develop it.”

The production of the fourth part of the franchise will not only take place in Berlin, but also in Paris. Additional filming locations will be New York and Japan.

The release of the fourth part of the action-packed franchise was scheduled for this year, but due to the global pandemic, the world premiere date was postponed to May 27, 2022.

We will remind, earlier Keanu Reeves caught the eye of photographers with porridge in his hands and disheveled hair.