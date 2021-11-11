Keanu Reeves bought Johnny Silverhand figurines from Cyberpunk 2077 and got on camera – photo

The comic store Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles posted on Instagram photos of Keanu Reeves, who visited the establishment for fans and figures of Johnny Silverhand.
This is the second time the actor has come to Golden Apple Comics. Reeves bought the figurines this weekend. Cyberpunk 2077, and also picked up several issues of his own BRZRKR comic. Recall, he talks about an immortal demigod who works for the United States.
In the next two weeks, CD Projekt RED will release another patch for Cyberpunk 2077. It was originally supposed to be released in February, but it was postponed due to a hack. one thousand dollars. Take a look at this masterpiece