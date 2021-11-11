Keanu Reeves bought Johnny Silverhand figurines from Cyberpunk 2077 and got on camera – photo

The comic store Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles posted on Instagram photos of Keanu Reeves, who visited the establishment for fans and figures of Johnny Silverhand.

This is the second time the actor has come to Golden Apple Comics. Reeves bought the figurines this weekend. Cyberpunk 2077, and also picked up several issues of his own BRZRKR comic. Recall, he talks about an immortal demigod who works for the United States.





For the second Saturday in a row, BRZRKR creator Keanu Reeves comes to us to stock up on good reading material and Cyberpunk 2077 memento and say hello to fans buying his new comic !! Life in Hollywood has its advantages … and YES, he really is as cute as everyone says. He’s literally the coolest dude ever! He loved our exclusive cover from @leeinhyuk and even bought some for himself. I think he noticed our security cameras. Thanks, Keanu. Hope to see you again soon … – Instagram post description

In the next two weeks, CD Projekt RED will release another patch for Cyberpunk 2077. It was originally supposed to be released in February, but it was postponed due to a hack.