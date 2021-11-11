Keanu Reeves bought Johnny Silverhand figurines from Cyberpunk 2077 and got on camera – photo

Cornelius Chandler
The comic store Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles posted on Instagram photos of Keanu Reeves, who visited the establishment for fans and figures of Johnny Silverhand.

This is the second time the actor has come to Golden Apple Comics. Reeves bought the figurines this weekend.