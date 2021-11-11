Keanu Reeves left a touching message on how to spend 2021

Keanu Reeves had a successful film career in the 1990s and 2000s, and the John Wick franchise and the return to The Matrix were another great excuse to go to the theater. Admittedly, 2020 was a bitter year in many ways, and as such, the actor left a touching message for fans on how to spend 2021.

It turned out to be not very optimistic: Reeves advises not only to try to enjoy life, but also to think about the issue of survival.

Try to respect others. Try to continue to get the most out of life and find ways to achieve this in our time, but also respect it. Find ways to communicate. If you can. I mean, just … survive. – Keanu Reeves.

Reeves is currently working on John Wick 4 and Matrix 4. In addition, a sequel to the mystical action movie “Constantine: Lord of Darkness” is in production, where the actor plays an exorcist fighting demons.

In the summer, Reeves was asked who would win: Neo or John Wick. The actor's answer turned out to be very wise: