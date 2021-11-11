Kendall and Kylie Jenner drink tequila and do each other’s makeup

Thursday is a little Friday, the Jenner sisters thought and recorded a video in which they bring to life the best scenario of a girl’s party – drinking and painting. On the YouTube channel of the Kardashian-Jenner family, a video appeared in which 23-year-old Kylie comes to her older sister, 25-year-old Kendall, to drink a bottle of tequila, have a heart-to-heart chat, and at the same time shoot a make-up tutorial. By the way, they chose not a simple tequila, but a brand that Kendall launched earlier this year. This is the first stand alone business model.

For almost four years I have been creating tequila with the best taste. Dozens of blind tastings, trips to the factory, anonymous participation in world tasting competitions and winning them, and now, 3.5 years later, it seems to me, we did it! This is the only thing that we have drunk over the past year,

– said Kendall in February. Her brand, by the way, has already won several prestigious awards, including the World Tequila Awards in the category “Best Aged Tequila”, and the prize Chairman’s Trophy of the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

In total, during the video, the girls drank eight shots of cactus vodka, made dubious smoky eyes – purple for Kendall and yellow for Kylie, and at the same time discussed teenage skin problems:

I remember the summer before ninth grade when my acne went crazy. I thought, “Damn it, I’m going to high school and this guy is really cool, but I have no chance …” But the point is, when I came to school and asked you if my acne was visible (although obviously , which can be seen), you always answered: “You look great”,

– remembered Kendall, after which she and Kylie literally burst into tears.

This video is a sequel to the legendary video from two years ago, in which Kylie was doing “drunk” makeup with Khloe Kardashian. It was released in August 2019 and during this time has collected over 20 million views. Whether Kylie’s collaboration with Kendall beats this rather big figure – we’ll see over time.