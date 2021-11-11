Kendall Jenner fined nearly $ 2 million for lack of professionalism

Итальянскому бренду Liu Jo есть на что пожаловаться.

It is very difficult not to get lost in the long list of accusations that the fashion house has submitted to Kendall Jenner’s lawyers.

In a legal complaint filed in a New York City court on Monday, August 2, the Italian company accuses the reality TV star of violating the terms of a modeling contract. So, as it turned out, the model did not appear for two planned photo shoots, for which she was supposed to be paid a total of $ 1.5 million, plus 20 percent of the service fee. Kendall, who was the world’s highest paid model in 2018 with $ 22.5 million in annual income, according to Forbes, did not respond to the allegations, but her parent modeling agency issued a statement refuting the allegations.

In his lawsuit, the brand Liu jo claims the 25-year-old star took part in the first filming in July 2019 and that by February 2020 they had already paid her $ 1.35 million.

The second shoot was due to take place in London in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the model from traveling. The lawsuit notes that the parties agreed to postpone filming until the fall, but did not confirm a new date.

Kendall ended up ‘stopped responding Liu jo “Until the company” informed her that it considered it to be in breach of the contract and, therefore, the contract was terminated, according to the documents.

Read also: In a Barbie dress and sneakers: Blake Lively made her debut after a long break

A spokesman for the management company The Society Management, which Kendall represents, said: “This claim is unfounded. The leadership on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner continually offered Liu jo alternative dates and locations for the implementation of the agreement, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner willingly offered to provide her services, fulfilling her obligations. “

Also in its lawsuit, the brand noted that after Kendall proposed to postpone the shooting to October, the company learned that the model “will travel to Italy in September 2020 to do a photo shoot for another designer.” In the complaint, there is a link to an article in Metro UK containing photographs of the model showing that she arrived to shoot for Versace at the end of the same month. This year, Kendall starred in a commercial for the luxury brand.

Brand name Liu Jo claims that they had to change the whole concept of the spring-summer 2021 advertising campaign, which cost them not only a lot of effort, but also a significant investment.