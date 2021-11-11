Kia has published the first images of the new flagship crossover :: Autonews

Kia has released the first images of the EV9 Concept, which will herald the South Korean brand’s new flagship electric vehicle. The premiere of the car will take place on November 17 as part of the motor show in Los Angeles, according to the press service of the automaker.

The production version of the Kia EV9 will be an electric alternative to the current large Telluride crossover, which is offered exclusively with internal combustion engines. From the images, the car will have body proportions in the style of traditional SUVs combined with futuristic elements such as thin LED optics of complex shapes.

The minimalistic interior features an unusual steering wheel in the form of an aircraft steering wheel, as well as a wide digital display on the front panel. In addition, the images show that the crossover will have a cabin with three rows of seats.