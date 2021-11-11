Kia has published the first images of the new flagship crossover :: Autonews

Kia has released the first images of the EV9 Concept, which will herald the South Korean brand’s new flagship electric vehicle. The premiere of the car will take place on November 17 as part of the motor show in Los Angeles, according to the press service of the automaker.
The production version of the Kia EV9 will be an electric alternative to the current large Telluride crossover, which is offered exclusively with internal combustion engines. From the images, the car will have body proportions in the style of traditional SUVs combined with futuristic elements such as thin LED optics of complex shapes.
The minimalistic interior features an unusual steering wheel in the form of an aircraft steering wheel, as well as a wide digital display on the front panel. In addition, the images show that the crossover will have a cabin with three rows of seats.
The model will be built on a scalable E-GMP platform designed specifically for all-electric vehicles. This chassis provides for modifications with both one engine and two power units.
As expected, the production Kia EV9 will receive a layout with an engine on each of the axles, which will produce a total of 325 hp. and 605 Nm of torque. The top version of the Kia EV6 crossover, which should reach Russia in 2022, has a similar power plant.
At the initial stage of sales, the Kia EV6 will be available in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but later the cars should appear in other major cities. The first batch of cars will arrive in Russia from South Korea, but Kia noted that the company is discussing the possibility of organizing a local assembly of cars with the Kaliningrad Avtotor.
Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.