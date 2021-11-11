Kia in Europe will switch to electric vehicles from 2035 – Autoreview

The gradual transition to electric vehicles is one of the priority points of the Plan S global strategy, which Kia announced earlier this year. The electrification strategy is now more detailed. For example, Kia will begin converting its factories in Korea, the United States, China and India to use solar power. And by 2030, the company promises to transfer the entire corporate fleet to electric vehicles.

In terms of production and sales, the company has set aside enough time for electrification. The first market from which Kia models with internal combustion engines will disappear will be Europe, and this will only happen in 2035. And by 2040, the company intends to switch to electric vehicles in all “key markets in the world.” However, without listing specific countries. Russia is hardly one of them, although we are one of the largest markets in the world for the company.

Kia currently produces only four models of electric vehicles. These are unified with the “hydrocarbon” cars Soul EV and Niro EV, created from the ground up Kia EV6 SUV, as well as Kia Bongo EV trucks, which are sold only in Korea. The next step is the large crossover Kia EV9: teasers published today, and the premiere will take place on November 17 in Los Angeles. There is no electric Kia on the Russian market yet, the EV6 model is slated to start sales in 2022.