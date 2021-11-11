Kim Kardashian spoke about her son-in-law – the rapper who became the “American version of Sobchak”

The star of social networks and television posted a message on Twitter.

The reality TV and Instagram star Kim Kardashian posted on her Twitter account a post in support of Travis Scott, the common-law husband of her sister Kylie Jenner. Recall that during the rapper’s concert, a crush formed in the crowd. As a result, eight people died, but the concert was not stopped. Because of this tragic incident, social networks first rebelled against Scott himself, and then against Jenner.

Kardashian wrote that this tragedy affected all members of her family, without exception, and Travis Scott himself is currently in complete despair over what happened. It is also known that the rapper promised comprehensive financial assistance to the family of each deceased, in particular, to pay for the funeral.

