Kim Kardashian’s loved ones versus her romance with Pete Davidson – they’re worried about Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Close to 40-year-old Kim Kardashian seriously fear for the mental health of her 43-year-old ex-husband Kanye West. Kim’s family is sure that her close communication with 27-year-old comedian Pete Davidson can have an extremely negative impact on Kanye’s psyche, which is already unstable (bipolar disorder, public antics, scandalous statements – all this is in his “personal profile”).

Everyone in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete. Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t take it well.

– said the insider.

What feelings the rapper really feels is unknown: on the one hand, he unsubscribed from Kim on Instagram, on the other, he recently appeared in public with a new girlfriend. At the same time, he still calls Kardashian his wife and says that he wants to be with her and their four children.

Kim, according to sources, feels great in Pete’s company, despite the age difference: Davidson pays a lot of attention to her, compliments her and cheers her up with his jokes. In marriage, she lacked all of this – life with Kanye was not so carefree.