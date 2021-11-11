Kraken CEO allowed the creation of many metauniverses with shared blockchain assets

The head of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange Jesse Powell at the Crypto Goes Mainstream event predicted the creation of many meta-universes in the future. Decrypt reports.

“I don’t think there will be any one metaverse,” he said.

Powell said no one would have a monopoly on such development. He called the multiplayer RPG World of Warcraft, the non-fungible token (NFT) project Axie Infinity and Facebook separate metauniverses.

The CEO of Kraken noted that in the future, such platforms will allow for the transfer of in-game items between competitors. Users will have a common property for different metauniverses.

“They will support blockchain assets with a certain representation in their world, and they will have different roles,” he explained.

Powell added that Kraken will launch its own NFT platform by the end of 2021 or early 2022. He also marveled at the boom in non-fungible tokens this year.

“Growing up over the past 20 years, children are familiar with the idea of ​​a digital store of valuables, virtual clothing and equipment for a virtual avatar,” said the head of Kraken.

According to him, all platforms will have to compete for users, both already interested in NFT and newcomers to the industry.

Recall that at the end of October, Facebook carried out a large-scale rebranding – now the company is called Meta. Mark Zuckerberg called the metaverse “the next stage in the evolution of social connections.”

Professor of Liverpool Hope University, Dr. David Reid, urged humanity to take control and urgently discuss ways to protect users before the technology becomes a reality in the next five to ten years.

In November, Hong Kong-based gaming platform The Sandbox raised $ 93 million to build the metaverse. For the same purpose, blockchain firm Enjin launched a $ 100 million fund. Investment firm Sfermion raised $ 100 million to accelerate the creation of a decentralized metaverse.

