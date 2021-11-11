Krasnodar Territory introduced compulsory vaccination for residents over 60 years old – Society

KRASNODAR, November 11. / TASS /. Mandatory vaccination of persons over the age of 60 has been introduced since Thursday in the Krasnodar Territory, according to the decree of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Krasnodar Territory, published on November 11.

“In connection with the ongoing threat of the spread of coronavirus infection: ensure the provision of preventive vaccinations against coronavirus infection: persons aged 60 years and older,” the text of the decree on conducting preventive vaccinations for certain groups of citizens for epidemiological indications says.

According to the document, the first component must be introduced by December 13, 2021, and the second by January 13, 2022. It also specifies that the decree comes into force from the moment of signing.

Also, in accordance with the decree, mandatory vaccination of employees of social service organizations and multifunctional centers is introduced, it is necessary to vaccinate 80% of the number of employees living in social service organizations, persons with chronic diseases, including the broncho-pulmonary system, cardiovascular diseases, sugar diabetes and obesity.

The resolution specifies that in the last two weeks the increase in those infected with coronavirus is 16.7%, in the age structure of those infected, the proportion of persons of retirement age reaches 28.5%.

According to the regional headquarters, 339 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the region over the past 24 hours. For the entire time of the pandemic, 84,907 cases have been confirmed. The incidence rate per 100 thousand population in the region is 1 496. 7 879 people died.