Kristen Stewart in a Chanel dress on the poster of the movie “Spencer” by Pablo Larrain

For the filming of pictures about royal families, stylists always have to try, because the wardrobe of the main characters should always look great and expensive. The main outfit that has been discussed so far is the beige evening dress by Kristen Stewart, in which she appeared on the poster for the future film work of Pablo Larrain “Spencer”.

This outfit was created by the French brand Chanel back in 1988, but the fashion house reimagined it for the film. By the way, by coincidence, Kristen Stewart, who played the main role in the film, is the ambassador of the French brand.

The dress was crafted from cream organza and was also embellished with hand-embroidered floral branches in gold and silver sequins. It took about 1034 hours of work of five seamstresses to sew this chic outfit, and this is not surprising, because the dress has a complex design and decorative elements. The designers of the brand decided to create it strapless, as Princess Diana preferred to wear, with underwire and with a straight neckline. The Chanel sewing studio paid particular attention to the pleated tulle frill and embroidered frieze, which took 700 hours of handmade work.





But the workflow does not end there: to achieve maximum results, the designers redesigned the satin belt with appliqué and bow in the front, as well as rethought the skirt, made it more fitted and added a ruffle train.

Hours of painstaking work were not in vain, the outfit turned out to be a real work of art.

Let’s remind. that the picture will be presented at the Venice Film Festival on Friday 3 September.