Kristen Stewart married – MainStyles.ru

This summer, a joyful event happened in the life of actress Kristen Stewart. Star “Twilight“And the upcoming premiere about Princess Diana tied the knot with her girlfriend. In the Western media, this news began to be discussed after the couple was seen at the Los Angeles airport. In the pictures, the lovers noticed the same rings on the ring finger, although they usually prefer to wear jewelry only on their left hand.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Of course, since 2012, fans of the saga have been hoping for a reunion between the actress and co-star Robert Pattinson. However, immediately after the couple broke up, rumors appeared in the press about Kristen’s relationship with personal assistant Alicia Kargile. For a long time, Stewart tried to hide her personal life from prying eyes, but in 2016 she came out.

“I have never been ashamed to be an open lesbian. I just didn’t want my relationship to go public. It was like stealing. It was a period of my secrecy, “- said the actress in an interview.

Kristen Stewart

By the way, the parents supported the choice of their daughter and now they are also always there, despite strong pressure from society. Two years later, Chris and Alicia still broke up, but more than one famous girl met on the way of the star. After 2017, she dated for some time with Cara Delevingne’s ex-girlfriend Annie Clark, with French singer Stephanie Sokolinsky, model Stella Maxwell and stylist Sarah Dinkin. Only after a while, she realized that the most important happiness was there all this time. Stewart got along with her longtime acquaintance Dylan Meyer. The girls have known each other for over nine years.

