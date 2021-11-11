https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210908/kayli-dzhenner-ofitsialno-podtverdila-svoyu-beremennost–video-259422947.html
Kylie Jenner officially confirmed her pregnancy – video
Kylie Jenner officially confirmed her pregnancy – video
On the video published by the star, subscribers can watch Kylie’s trip to the doctor, namely, footage from the ultrasound office, and even hear the baby’s heartbeat 09/08/2021, Sputnik Georgia
2021-09-08T15: 27 + 0400
2021-09-08T15: 27 + 0400
2021-09-08T15: 27 + 0400
show business – news, scandals, stories
kylie jenner
foreign stars
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/08/05/252513257_0-0:2241:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_8517d8df5984b41c0953e15b640454a5.jpg
TBILISI, 8 Sep – Sputnik. Model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed her second pregnancy by posting a touching video on her Instagram. The 24-year-old star shared a video showing a positive pregnancy test in the first frames. Further in the footage, the father of the unborn child, rapper Travis Scott, as well as their common daughter Stormi is visible. In the video, subscribers can watch Kylie’s visit to the doctor, namely, footage from the ultrasound office, as well as hear the baby’s heartbeat. The model also showed a rounded belly, but it is not yet known how long the TV personality was. Sisters – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner left comments under the video: “Crying”, “It’s so beautiful, my blessed angel sister” I can’t handle it, “the sisters write. In the comments, other world famous stars, as well as just subscribers of the diva, congratulate. Model Kylie Jenner began dating 29-year-old American rapper and music producer Travis Scott in 2017. A few months later, the star became pregnant. The appearance of daughter Stormy Webster, born on February 1, 2018, did not save the couple from parting – in 2019, the lovers decided to break up. However, later there were rumors that the couple was back together and expecting a baby.
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
news
ru_GE
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/08/05/252513257_0-0:2241:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_24de45b9dac9aaa473b3edfc46d032ec.jpg
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
kylie jenner, foreign stars
On the video published by the star, subscribers can watch Kylie’s trip to the doctor, namely, footage from the ultrasound office, and even hear the baby’s heartbeat
TBILISI, 8 Sep – Sputnik. Model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed her second pregnancy by posting a touching video on her Instagram.
The 24-year-old star shared a video showing a positive pregnancy test in the opening frames. Further in the frames, the father of the unborn child is also visible – rapper Travis Scott, as well as their common daughter Stormi.
On the video, subscribers can watch Kylie’s trip to the doctor, namely, footage from the ultrasound office, as well as hear the baby’s heartbeat. The model also showed a rounded belly, but it is not yet known how long the TV personality is.
Sisters – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner left comments under the video: “Crying”, “It’s so beautiful, my blessed angel sister”, “I can’t handle it,” the sisters write.
In the comments, other world famous stars, as well as simply subscribers of the diva, congratulate.
Model Kylie Jenner began dating 29-year-old American rapper and music producer Travis Scott in 2017. A few months later, the star became pregnant. The appearance of daughter Stormy Webster, born on February 1, 2018, did not save the couple from parting – in 2019, the lovers decided to break up. However, later there were rumors that the couple was back together and expecting a baby.
Read also: