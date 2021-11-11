Kylie’s pregnancy shocked Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the only one from the Kardashian family who chose a career over a family. The day before, the star spoke about how she reacted to the news about the pregnancy of her younger sister.
“I was shocked, although I felt that it was about to happen! I was very nervous, ”said the girl on The Tonight Show. The model said that she learned the good news on the phone. “Kylie called me via video link, I picked up the phone and saw a sonogram on the screen. Words cannot convey how happy I was. I’m really looking forward to becoming the aunt of two more kids. Now there are 18 of them, but soon there will be 20! ” – said Kendall. Calm down: Kylie doesn’t have twins! We are talking about the older brother Bert Jenner, who will soon become a father for the third time.
Kendall admitted that in the early stages, Kylie was hiding from the public. “She has a wonderful tummy! She is overjoyed. In a few months, the baby will be born, ”said the star of the catwalks.
We will remind, on the eve of Kylie Jenner officially announced her pregnancy, having published a touching video on Instagram, which showed Travis Scott’s reaction to a positive test and the moment of an ultrasound scan. The couple are already raising their daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018.