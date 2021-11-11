lawyer Kim Kardashian commented on the drain of the second part of the video

Kim Kardashian’s personal life has long been the subject of heated discussion. Back in 2007, a video of an intimate nature with her participation got on the Web. Now, the Wack 100 music director is threatening to release another entry.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: @kimkardashian)

Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer made a statement in which he said that nothing threatens Kim’s reputation, since there is no video: “The claim that there is an unreleased sex video is definitely false. It’s a shame that people are making these claims to try to get their 15 minutes of fame, ”he told TMZ.

Still from home video of Kim Kardashian and Ray Jay

Note that Wack 100 claims to have an unreleased “second half” of a sex tape belonging to Kim and her ex-Ray Jay, which they filmed back in 2002. He offers it to Kanye West. so that he can turn it into a non-fungible token (NFT): “All I know is Kanye, call me bro,” he says. “We have the second part on the laptop. No one has ever seen her. We will be glad if you receive it. It would be a great personal, private NFT. “