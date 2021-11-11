Legally Blonde: What Elle Woods Taught Us

Find your brand color
When Elle tries on a red date dress with Warren instead of the traditional pink at the beginning of the movie, her friend Serena exclaims, “I don’t understand! This is your favorite color! ” Pink plays a huge role for the main character and truly reflects her character. Of course, sometimes she chose clothes of other shades, but she always returned to her beloved. And in the most important scenes, she is dressed in pink from head to toe (after all, even her resume was printed on pink paper and sprinkled with perfume).
Shoes are all over the head
Shoes also play an important role in the life of El Para Prada, even helping her move up the career ladder (remember the scene at the drinking fountain in court).
Glasses will transform any outfit and set it in the right mood
Perhaps she didn’t need glasses at all, but on her first day at Harvard – what, like it’s hard? – Elle puts on a pair with black frames, which helps her get in the mood for her studies (and meeting Warren).
A manicure means so much more than you think
Many important scenes in the film take place in a beauty salon, where Elle gets her nails done and invariably chooses a jacket. There, the heroine met her best friend Paulette, and in the end she received irreplaceable advice from the professor. And of course it’s impossible to forget the legendary Bend and snap scene.
Orange will never be the new pink
Obviously, the main lesson that Elle taught us is that pink will never go out of style. And even more so it cannot be replaced by orange. “Last week, I talked Cameron Diaz out of buying a horrific Angora sweater. Whoever said orange replaced pink is seriously ill, ”she says.
In 2021, pink is back at its peak, so let’s take El’s example and wear it from head to toe this summer.
The site may contain links to external resources that we do not administer or control. The privacy policies of other sites are outside our sphere of influence. Once you navigate to other resources, you should find information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them.