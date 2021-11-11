https://ria.ru/20211111/varshava-1758623826.html
LGBT activists and anti-fascists demonstrate in Warsaw
WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. LGBT activists and anti-fascists are holding a counter-demonstration in Warsaw in response to the march of nationalists. on Marshalkowska Street towards the city center. Participants of the action shout “Fascists, get out of our streets!”
WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. LGBT activists and anti-fascists are holding a counter-demonstration in Warsaw in response to the march of nationalists, RIA Novosti reports.
In turn, several thousand people with flags of the color of the rainbow and anti-fascist slogans follow along Marshalkovskaya Street towards the city center.
Participants of the action shout “Fascists, get out of our streets!”, “Let’s clear Warsaw from fascists!”
They are accompanied by numerous policemen with special equipment in order to prevent clashes with the participants of the Independence March organized by nationalists.
