LGBT activists and anti-fascists demonstrate in Warsaw

WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. LGBT activists and anti-fascists are holding a counter-demonstration in Warsaw in response to the march of nationalists. on Marshalkowska Street towards the city center. Participants of the action shout “Fascists, get out of our streets!”

