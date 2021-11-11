Lip gloss “Brad Pitt” and other beauty novelties of September that surprised us









Brad Pitt lip gloss and other beauty novelties of September that surprised us









September turned out to be rich in harvest to create a seductive image. With the novelties of this month, you can conquer even Hollywood handsome men of the first magnitude.





Luxurious Shiny Lipstick from Charming Escape Autumn Collection KIKO MILANO













It looks like a work of art. Lipstick looks like a museum piece, thanks to the patterns applied to the stick itself. If you get tired of admiring and want to try it, you will get a radiant effect on your lips and a rich color. Plus lipstick – it moisturizes the lips.





Lip Plumper Beautydrugs











The collection consists of four lip gloss that enhances lips like injections, each named after one of Hollywood’s top actors. Brad’s delicate shade, honoring Brad Pitt, will turn you into Angelina in one stroke of the brush.





Jason (Statham) will add a rich peach hue that visually rejuvenates. “Leonardo” (DiCaprio) shine with a pink tint for a romantic look.











Johnny’s transparent chocolate shade refers to Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. If you put on lip gloss, life will definitely be in chocolate with it. The shade looks good in the image of girls with tanned and olive skin, and also suits brunettes.





The effect of instant volume to the lips is given by two components in the composition of the gloss – mustard and menthol. This combination of cooling and warmth makes lips plump. At the same time, the shine does not sting, does not burn and does not cause discomfort.





Nordic Chic Lumene Eye Concealer













An SOS tool that will instantly get rid of the panda effect and hide that you have not slept well. The concealer not only masks, but also fights against dark circles due to the vitamin C in the composition. It also moisturizes and adds radiance.





Mask “Lightness and volume” 19lab













The mask will save the owners of oily scalp and those who suffer from brittle hair. The composition contains entirely natural ingredients – the famous nettle, which is considered a guru against hair loss and sage. They regulate the work of the sebaceous glands, preventing oily sheen from appearing, restore damaged hair areas and strengthen the core of the strands from the inside.





Line for bleached hair Acidic Bonding Concentrate Redken













After the procedure of lightening and blonding, the hair, as a rule, becomes brittle, and after a while it may even begin to fall out. This is because the sulfide bonds in the hair are destroyed during the procedure. You can restore them with care. The new line of Acidic Bonding with citric acid strengthens the hair shaft, helps maintain color, eliminating unsightly pigments. The collection includes shampoo, conditioner and lotion. Hair restoration can now be done in your own bathroom instead of in the salon.





Dark Envy Total Results Matrix Mask













Very often, on a beautiful dark shade, over time, after staining, red pigments fall through. This happens because initially, if the hair was not of its natural color, it is lightened. The pigments fill the bleached canvas. But over time, they are washed out, and red spots appear on a homogeneous canvas. Similar to how blondes’ hair turns red if the color is not maintained.





While different variations of purple shampoos have been developed for blondes, for brunettes there is a very small arsenal of color rehabilitation tools. To eliminate unsightly pigments, Matrix calorists have developed a special Dark Envy mask. It neutralizes unsightly backgrounds and gives hair the sheen of shampoo models.





Organic aloe + collagen moisturizing soothing face cream Eveline Cosmetics













Works on the front of moisturizing, rejuvenating and restoring the flora of the skin. Plant collagen, aloe vera, pre- and probiotics fight flaking, irritation, stimulate the self-healing of skin cells, and increase immunity.





LOVE MY BODY LIFTING LIFTING BODY SENSEFUL













Cream from the new Russian brand SENSEFUL will make your body cooler than J.Lo’s. Of course, if you remember to play sports. Together with active exercises, kelp extract, Matrixil, collagen, hyaluronic acid, coconut and grape oils will moisturize, smooth the skin, even out the relief and strengthen the protective barrier of the dermis. It doesn’t take much to get the body of your dreams.





Uriage Cleansing Foaming Cream













For the most delicate and stubborn skin. Foaming cream saturated with thermal water, shea butter, meadow foam, sunflower without any surfactants will cleanse the skin of impurities and make-up, leaving no dryness and irritation behind.



