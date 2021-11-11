Lukashenka announced a request to Russia to join duty at the border :: Politics :: RBC

The Belarusian leader stressed that Moscow and Minsk together must control the situation “so that they do not have weapons thrown at them.”

At the same time, Lukashenko instructed the Ministry of Defense, the KGB, and the border troops of Belarus to ensure control over the movement of NATO and Polish troops. He pointed out that without warning they brought 15 thousand servicemen, tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters and airplanes to the border, although under contracts they are obliged to report this.

Earlier, the representative of the press service of the Polish border guard Evelina Szczepanska said that on the night of November 11, a group of 150 aggressive migrants tried to break through the Polish border from Belarus.

“They threw branches and stones at our employees, tried to break the fence with branches,” she said. Nevertheless, the attempt to break through was averted.

The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees with their belongings moved to the border with Poland on the morning of November 8. The department accused the Polish authorities of creating a crisis situation and pushing migrants to the Belarusian border. Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Piotr Wawzhik, commenting on what is happening, said that the situation at the border could worsen due to the influx of migrants, which could ultimately lead to casualties. The Polish border service reported that among those who tried to cross the border were, in particular, immigrants from India, Syria, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Against the background of this situation, Poland and Lithuania pulled troops and security forces to the border with Belarus. Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite proposed to introduce a state of emergency in the country’s border areas due to the threat of refugees breaking through, and the Polish Defense Ministry has raised the level of combat readiness of troops on the border with Belarus.

The representative of the State Border Committee of the republic Anton Bychkovsky told RBC that Minsk does not exclude provocations from Poland in the situation with the accumulation of refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border. Earlier Bychkovsky said that “all these people, including women and children, do not pose a threat to security and do not behave aggressively.” “According to the stories of the refugees themselves, they organized themselves into such a large group in order to exclude forcible displacement by the Polish side, as well as to draw the attention of the international community to the actions of Poland in terms of non-observance of human rights,” he said.

Reuters reported on the possibility of the European Union imposing new sanctions against Belarus due to migrants. According to Politico, the package of sanctions will include two sections: one dedicated to the Belarusians responsible for organizing the flow of migrants to the border, and the second to those responsible for human rights violations in Belarus. As a legal basis for the imposition of sanctions, the EU plans to add a new category – “human trafficking”.

The situation on the borders of Belarus with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania escalated this summer after the European Union imposed sanctions on Minsk. Then the number of attempts to cross the borders of Belarus with the EU countries increased sharply. The Polish authorities report that since the beginning of August there have been more than 18 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border, and since the beginning of November the flow from Belarus to Poland has reached 500 people a day. The European Union authorities have threatened the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with new sanctions, accusing him of using the situation with migrants to put pressure on Europe.