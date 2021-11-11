Lukashenka threatened to block the Yamal – Europe gas pipeline :: Politics :: RBK

In addition to stopping the gas pipeline, the President of Belarus allowed a complete stop of transport transit through Poland and Germany to Russia. He urged the government not to stop at nothing

Photo: Victor Tolochko / TASS



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to toughly respond to possible sanctions from the EU countries and Poland, in particular to the threat of a complete closure of the border, BelTA informs.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking. But that’s their business. If they shut it down, let them shut it down. But the Foreign Ministry must warn everyone in Europe: if only they impose additional sanctions on us, “indigestible” and “unacceptable” for us, we must respond. How to answer, we agreed with you six months ago, ”Lukashenka said.

He turned to Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko with an instruction: “We must not forgive them anything. Poland scares us that it will close the border. Please close: fewer runaways will move there. This is not the question. I just listened to these bastards who are generally headless. And if we close the transit through Belarus? It will not pass through Ukraine: the Russian border is closed there. There are no roads through the Baltics. If we close it for the Poles and, for example, for the Germans, what will happen then? We must not stop at nothing, defending our sovereignty and independence, ”warned the President of Belarus.

RBC sent inquiries to the press service of Gazprom, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.