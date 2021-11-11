Lukashenka threatened to block the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

Lukashenka wants to close the gas pipeline

Photo: YAUHEN YERCHAK, EPA

news from the plot Riots on the Belarusian-Polish border

If the borders with Belarus are closed, the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline on the territory of this country will also be closed. This statement was made by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers of Belarus.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? ” – the website of the head of the republic quotes the words of Lukashenka.

The Belarusian leader also stressed that Minsk is ready to take serious measures in the event that the EU expands sanctions. He advised the leaders of neighboring countries to “think before speaking.”

Earlier, the European Union accused Minsk of an influx of illegal migrants across the Polish-Belarusian border. In particular, and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which she asked him to influence her neighbor.