Lukashenko teases the Kremlin: conclusions from the “false recognition” of Crimea

Alexander Lukashenko and his team are actively playing in the official recognition of Crimea as Russian, but they invariably stop a few millimeters from the final and irrevocable final step.

Father himself at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, November 4: “I would like to ask my good friend, colleague, Vladimir Vladimirovich, if there is any opportunity, at least through the leadership of Crimea, to convey the warmest congratulations from the Belarusians to the Crimeans , wish them good health. “

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei in an interview with RIA Novosti, November 10: “The position of Belarus on Crimea remains the same. We understand in reality that Crimea is now Russian territory. Let’s proceed from this. “

Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian Parliament Andrei Savinykh on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live, November 4 (I quote from Sputnik Belarus): “Without a doubt,” said the Belarusian MP, answering the question whether Alexander’s statement Lukashenko by the recognition of the Russian Crimea. According to him, the Belarusian side de facto and de jure, Crimea has long been recognized as Russian. The only thing that was not there was a political statement to formalize it “for the Russian media space.”

I never tire of admiring the political skill of Alexander Lukashenko and his political resourcefulness. There is no other politician in the post-Soviet space who could with the same ease and organicness, “when one needs to be Izya, and when another is needed, be Glory.”

If one president asks another president to say hello to someone when both of them are in a bathhouse, on a ski trip, or on a friendly get-together, this is just a private conversation. However, when the same thing happens during a formal interstate event, the same “hello” takes on formal political implications for everyone. But here is where Alexander Grigorievich in this case “passes between trickles”: the official political consequences and legal consequences are not exactly the same thing.

If in the future Lukashenka suddenly has a desire to distance himself from Moscow and lean against Kiev and the West, he will make round eyes and say something like: “Hello, this is just hello. When I passed it on to the Crimeans through Putin, I didn’t mean anything like that. I suddenly remembered that he was going there, and decided to take advantage of the opportunity! And if someone saw in my words some hidden double meaning, then let it remain on his conscience. “

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei – a man who is stubbornly suspected in Moscow of pro-Western sympathies – also behaves in relation to the Crimean issue like a “real Izyaslav”. The essence of what he said boils down to the fact that the official Minsk recognizes: the territory of Crimea is now under the de facto control of Russia. But, if we discard the shades of meaning and nuances, the same is recognized even in official Kiev.

But a high-ranking Belarusian parliamentarian, before that a prominent employee of the local Foreign Ministry, Andrei Savinykh, in my opinion, on the contrary, “could not stay on the tightrope” and betrayed the whole game of official Minsk. Where is the document in which Belarus de jure recognizes the entry of Crimea into Russia? Show it, please, Andrey Vladimirovich – if you can, of course! After all, such a document simply does not exist in nature. Trying to explain to me the strange puncture of Andrei Savinykh, an interlocutor in the Minsk state apparatus emphasized the following: “There is no legal procedure for recognizing a particular territory as a legal part of a particular country.”

Not wishing to directly argue with my counterpart, I am ready to provide intellectual assistance to Belarusian diplomacy and tell her what such a procedure might look like: “Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. The Republic of Belarus recognizes that at the referendum on March 16, 2014, residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in an atmosphere of free and democratic expression of their will, voted for the reunification of the peninsula with the Russian Federation. The Republic of Belarus recognizes the results of this referendum and henceforth considers Crimea and Sevastopol to be an integral part of the territory of the Russian Federation ”.

I am afraid, however, that my intellectual support will not be in demand in Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko clearly understands the difference between a promise to marry and a trip to the registry office with the subsequent appearance of a stamp in his passport. To promise to marry – to hint at his own recognition of the Russian status of Crimea – he is ready as much as he wants. But from appearing at the registry office with an open passport – the publication of a statement in the spirit of the formula described above – he, as I suspect, will continue to evade with all his might.

And this position has its own quite understandable logic. Alexander Grigorievich does not want to deprive himself of the freedom of maneuver and firmly tie himself with ropes to Russia. Lukashenko is a tireless political fighter who is in no way embarrassed that his partner in the person of Moscow is many times heavier in terms of political weight.

Old Man wants to take his own wit – using the Crimean issue as one of the baits, to make Russia hostage to his risky foreign policy maneuvers. And here, having forgiven Lukashenka for his equivocations in Crimea, we must be firm. If the President of Belarus wants to force Europe to surrender by flooding it with migrants from the Middle East, only his country should be responsible for the consequences – by no means Russia. The tail should not wag the dog – or, in this case, the bear.