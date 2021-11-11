Lukashenko threatens to cut off gas transit to Europe in response to expansion of EU sanctions – International panorama

MINSK, November 11. / TASS /. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has threatened the European Union in the event of expansion of sanctions to cut off the transit of gas to Europe, which goes through the transnational gas pipeline “Yamal – Europe”. This statement was made by Lukashenka on Thursday at a meeting with the country’s government.

“We are heating Europe, they still threaten us that they will close the border. And if we cut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA news agency.

The President of Belarus noted that as a tough response to the new packages of EU sanctions, his country may be closed for transit. “And if we close the transit through Belarus? It will not go through Ukraine: the Russian border is closed there, there are no roads through the Baltic states. If we close it for the Poles and, for example, for the Germans, what will happen then? stop at nothing, “Lukashenko said, commenting on Warsaw’s plans to close the Polish-Belarusian border.

“But this is their business. If they close (the border – TASS note), let them close it,” Lukashenko said. At the same time, he instructed the Foreign Ministry “to warn everyone in Europe: if only they impose additional sanctions on us,” indigestible “and” unacceptable “for us, we must respond.” “How to answer, we agreed with you six months ago,” the President of Belarus said.

Currently, the EU is discussing the possibility of adopting a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus.