https://ria.ru/20211110/makron-1758479356.html

Macron spoke about the beginning of a “new era” in relations between France and the United States

Macron spoke about the beginning of a “new era” in relations between France and the United States – Russia news today

Macron spoke about the beginning of a “new era” in relations between France and the United States

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during a meeting in Paris, noted that cooperation between the two countries is crucial, RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

2021-11-10T22: 03

2021-11-10T22: 03

2021-11-10T22: 03

in the world

Paris

USA

joe biden

france

emmanuelle macron

Kamala Harris

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755864764_0-0:2990:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_e1921e55a3d3a746959cf887e93cbef8.jpg

PARIS, November 10 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during a meeting in Paris, noted that cooperation between the two countries is critical and welcomed a “new era” in Franco-American relations. “We agree that we are at the beginning of a new era and that our cooperation is critical, “said Macron, quoted by Agence France-Presse. Harris arrived in Paris on Tuesday for a five-day visit. She will take part in the Peace Forum, which opens on Thursday, as the two countries are trying to normalize relations that have been strained by the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia, in the light of the conclusion of this trilateral partnership, announced its withdrawal from the agreement on submarines with the French company Naval Group, which amounted to 56 billion euros. In Paris, Australia’s decision to break the agreement was called a “stab in the back” and “undermining confidence” between the allies. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the need for clarification from both Australia and the United States. Later, Macron and US President Joe Biden held two telephone conversations. During the first conversation, they agreed to launch consultations aimed at creating conditions for confidence, and a meeting in Europe, which took place last Friday in Rome. At a meeting with his French counterpart, Biden said that the United States had behaved “awkwardly” about Paris in the formation of a new defense partnership AUKUS. Macron, in turn, said that the two states have introduced a number of specific measures to strengthen cooperation, and expressed the hope that in the future there will be no more situations like the termination of the contract with Australia on submarines.

https://ria.ru/20210919/pushkov-1750730023.html

https://ria.ru/20210918/kontakt-1750633843.html

Paris

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755864764_147: 2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd44ef9b4ea95d36c2e90c649321d67.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, paris, usa, joe biden, french foreign ministry, emmanuel macron, kamala harris