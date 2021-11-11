“Matrix 4” came under restrictions after Keanu Reeves lit his “pepper”

The fourth episode of the sci-fi thriller “The Matrix” will be available for viewing only to adults in cinemas. The fact is that “Resurrection” has received an age restriction of 18+.

This became known thanks to the message of the American Film Companies Association (MPAA), which also assigned the film an “R” age rating (for release in the USA).

Still from the “Matrix 4” trailer, screenshot: YouTube

It is known that three previous series also had such marks. The new “Matrix” received the same age stamp due to the presence of scenes of violence and profanity in the film.

It is also worth noting that each of the three previous films in the franchise – “The Matrix,” “The Matrix 2: Reloaded” and “The Matrix 3: Revolution” – were also presented to American viewers with an R rating. At the same time, “Reloaded” was the highest grossing film since such a rating over the years, until it ceded the palm of the film adaptation of the Marvel comics “Deadpool”.

Still from the “Matrix 4” trailer, screenshot: YouTube

Previously, the director of the fourth part Lana Wachowski explained the decision to resurrect the two main characters of the original trilogy – Neo and Trinity. As the director said in an interview, this is due to a difficult personal emotional state and worries about the loss of loved ones. How important the characters will be for the overall concept of the film is still unknown.

The Matrix 4 will be unveiled globally in mid-December 2021. In North America, the tape will be released a little later and simultaneously in the HBO Max streaming.

Let us remind our readers of one more curious fact. Recently, the famous American photographer Greg Gorman, who took many pictures of Hollywood stars, told the story of the famous photo of Keanu Reeves, who plays the main role in all “Matrix” – Neo. It depicts the actor naked with a towel in his hands, dressed only in jewelry.

Keanu Reeves, photo: Greg Gorman

According to the photographer, the photo was taken while filming for the avant-garde magazine Detour.

“We started in an attic in downtown Los Angeles, and I could see his mood. He was uncomfortable,” said the photographer.

