Matthew McConaughey took Driussi to the MLS. Ryan Reynolds, Elton John, LeBron James also own clubs

At the end of July, Sebastian Driussi bought the contract from Zenit and signed a new engagement with Austin from MLS. The Texas club’s debut season is underway right now, only luring in the stars – hence the designated player position offered to the Argentine. This means that Driussi does not have a salary cap – Seb definitely received a salary higher than the 612.5 thousand dollars per month outlined by the rules. According to the rules of the American championship, the salaries of the appointed players are paid by the club’s investors, not the league (yes, the rest of the players sign contracts with the MLS). And one such generous co-owner of Austin is Matthew McConaughey.

It turned out that the actor respects football and played it in childhood: Matthew is a goalkeeper. In his youth, the Oscar winner played ball for 12 years.

“I was at Camp Tampa Bay Raudis one summer — never as good as I was then. Leading the league on red cards, but that’s another story. I had an interest in football, but this is not my game, because at that time it was not typically American, ”said McConaughey. He only followed the Premier League and the World Championships.

But in 2012, Matthew married Brazilian fashion model and designer Camila Alves, who, of course, cannot imagine life without football. The couple had three children, and the kids were hooked by soccer too. The actor didn’t have a chance. “Football was injected into my blood again,” he said.

McConaughey began to be noticed in the jersey of the Brazilian national team, then in the stadiums. And in 2019, Matthew became a guest of honor at Chelsea at the match against Lille in the Champions League. Before the game, the actor met Frank Lampard, who coached the Blues, and met with his fellow-countryman, the American midfielder of the Blues, Christian Palisik. The actor got a personalized T-shirt, took a bunch of pictures and tweeted a kid’s quote from State: “18 players, 14 countries, one game. Glory to the soccer ball, the greatest invention in the world. “

In the same 2019, the new MLS Austin franchise was preparing to launch. In August, the young club tweeted: “The new co-owner of MLS – Matthew McConaughey is an actor, producer and philanthropist. McConaughey is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and an Oscar winner. ” The actor became one of the five leaders of the new team.

“This is more than a quality investment, it is also an investment in the city. The most diverse and limitless game in the world comes to one of the most multicultural and creative cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in the culture and future of our city, ”McConaughey said.

Austin mentioned for a reason that the new co-owner is a philanthropist. In addition to investing in a professional football club, Matthew has supported local sports for years: student basketball and American football teams. The actor is often seen at the games of Texas students.

McConaughey’s main show rolled out in July 2021 in the debut match of his own club on a freshly built 20,000 capacity. Austin sold all 15,000 arena tickets, and a box of people was packed. At this moment, McConaughey entered the field in a dazzling green suit with a drum around his neck and began to wind up the stands.

In the spring, Matthew reached out to Chelsea players ahead of the Champions League final. “Good luck in the Champions League final with Manchester City. America, MLS and everyone at Austin cheers for you. Palisik and the other guys in blue, you know what to do when you get out on the field. We need to take the trophy, ”McConaughey urged, and the Londoners obeyed.

Sebastian Driussi moved to Austin for a difficult life: the Texas club in its debut season deeply closes the table of the Western Conference: 13 points and three wins in 15 rounds.

Matthew McConaughey is not the only entertainer to own stakes in football clubs. Here are seven more celebrities who prefer the offline version of Football Manager.

Elton John, Watford

The legend of rock music twice became the owner of the “hornets”: from 1976 to 1987 and from 1997 to 2002. The artist had been rooting for the club since childhood and invested in it at the invitation of familiar leaders when Watford was floundering in the fourth division. The managers hoped that the invitation of Elton John would promote the club and attract new investors, and the singer himself would throw cash. But it turned out that the musician has managerial talent and ambition: thanks to Sir John “Watford” began to invest in young talent and rebuilt the academy, which later helped to rise after the crisis.

But not only Elton John helped Watford – his beloved club saved the life of the great musician.

“I was the owner and president of Watford during the worst period of my life. These were years of drug addiction, drunkenness, stupid collaborations, and numerous trials. I even thought about death several times. But the club … “Watford”, despite a lot of effort that I spent on its development, has always been the source of my happiness. You know: I was sad before arriving at the base. But there players and staff met me. And I understood that I was a happy person. For obvious reasons, I hardly remember those years. But I remember every Watford match. I swear, “- wrote Sir Elton in his biography – he devoted a huge chapter to his favorite club.

Graham Taylor and Elton John Photo: Getty Images

The artist found the head coach in the history of Watford – Graham Taylor, who, after being invited by John, worked with the Hornets for 10 years, brought him to the top league in England, achieved silver medals and the FA Cup final. The owner of the club and the coach became so good friends that they called each other brothers.

“He fulfilled all my fan dreams. He is my hero, ”said Elton John of Taylor. In 2012, Graham died, and Sir Elton gave a touching speech at his funeral: “Graham was the most honest and sincere person in my life. We were brothers. I love you, Graham. I will miss you a lot. “

Elton’s son plays in the Watford club academy, and the 74-year-old artist himself appears at matches and comments in the media on the game of his former club. At the same time, the rock star does not give up his club affairs: one of the bosses of Watford, Scott Duxbury, told how Sir Elton called him and advised him to look at some guys from the second league that the functionary had never even heard of. He passed the names to the scouts, and they returned with surprise on their faces – the players are really strong.

Eva Longoria and Kate Upton, Necaxa

In the late 2010s, the three-time Mexican championship champion Necaxa was in a serious crisis. To get out of debt, the club decided to sell half of the shares, but keep the current management. The shares sold out quickly, and a small crowd of celebrities was among the investors.

Eva Longoria Photo: Getty Images

In early 2021, Nekaksa was co-owned by Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Ozil, actress Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Why Women Kill) and Sports Illustrated model and star Kate Upton, along with her husband, baseball star Justin Verlander. So far, the plan does not work very well – after two rounds, the club with two defeats in the penultimate place of the Mexican championship.

Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham

Deadpool star and his buddy Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) rocked the universe in November 2020: during an open conversation in the zoom, friends announced that they were ready to acquire one of the oldest clubs in Wales, Wrexham. The team at that time played in the fifth English division and belonged to the fans, but the council voted in favor of the American artists, and Reynolds and McElhenney acquired the club.

Celebrities have promised that they will use their own money, fame and marketing opportunities to return “Wrexema” to its former glory, which, however, fell back to the late 70s.

Reynolds and McElhenney inflated the purchase into an entire show: they are filming a Netflix-style documentary about trying to raise the club, plan to get drunk with the fans and lead Wrexham to the championship. “You will still get tired of us,” promised Reynolds.

Natalie Portman, Angel City

In late 2020, actress Natalie Portman (Star Wars, Black Swan) announced the creation of the Angel City women’s soccer team. Portman has teamed up with other top performers – Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Ouzo Aduba and America Ferrera.

“I am so excited about the future of women’s football in the United States. Our group is very passionate about this sport because we have the best soccer players in the world in the USA. We won the last two world championships after all. By the way, we are the world’s first female investors and female executives in professional sports, ”Natalie said on the Jimmy Fallon Show. Obviously, the actress meant a combination of both roles – co-founders and sponsors of a professional club without the participation of men.

Club Portman and her teammates kick off the US Women’s Championship in 2022.

Will Ferrell – Los Angeles

In 2016, the presentation of the MLS club of the same name was held in Los Angeles. LA presented its logo, website, social networks, team colors, and another group of investors: 26 people, including former athletes – baseball player Nomar Garciaparra, basketball player Magic Johnson and football player Mia Hamm.

The most striking character among them was the comedian and actor Will Ferrell (“TV Presenter”, “Character”). “This is not another joke. I really did co-own the club from Los Angeles, ”Ferrell said at a press conference at which the actor was introduced as a big football fan and a Chelsea fan.

True, since then it is not known what exactly Ferrell is doing in Los Angeles. But there is a bunch of videos showing how a comedian in the stands draws attention to the brand in every possible way. Perhaps his ad helped win LA’s first trophy: Supporters’ Shield, an annual award given to the team with the most points in the MLS regular season.

LeBron James – Liverpool

LeBron James became a co-owner of the Reds in 2011. Icon Lakers bought 2% of the shares – his marketing firm signed an agreement with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Partners.

James’ initial investment of five million euros, according to Bloomberg, has already brought in more than 24 million in 2019.

James was thrilled when Liverpool agreed to work with Nike: LeBron is sponsored by Nike, so he could not wear a Liverpool jersey before.

Bonus: Hugh Jackman and Norwich, Louis Tomlinson and Doncaster

The status of a star makes many doors off the hinges, but sometimes it is powerless.

For example, former One Direction lead singer Louis Tomlinson tried unsuccessfully to buy his beloved Doncaster.

The story began when 23-year-old Louis played well in a charity match seven years ago. Even before glorious times, the singer was the captain of the Three Horseshoes bar team while growing up in the Doncaster area. As a result, he was invited to play for the youth team of his native club – to fulfill his childhood dream. Tomlinson came off the bench and played well with understudies in 2014.

When Louis had already made millions, he tried to buy the club and even signed an agreement with the chairman of the board, John Ryan, but the paperwork was crooked. The Football League said they were not provided with a business plan and closed the deal.

An equally tragic story happened to Hugh Jackman.

In 2011, the Australian actor revealed that his mom lives in Norfolk and that he is a Norwich fan. The actor admitted that he missed the opportunity to buy his favorite club.

“About a year ago I received a letter saying:“ Since you are a fan of Norwich, would you like to become an investor and a junior co-owner? ” I said, “I think this is a bit of a stretch; I’ve only been to Carrow Road the only time my mom took me.” And I decided not to invest. Sometimes I make big mistakes, ”Hugh said.

