https://ria.ru/20211111/musk-1758492936.html

Media: Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for more than one billion dollars

Media: Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for more than one billion dollars – Russia news today

Media: Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for more than one billion dollars

Tesla founder Elon Musk sold part of his shares in the company for more than $ 1.1 billion this week, CNBC reports citing … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T05: 51

2021-11-11T05: 51

2021-11-11T05: 51

technologies

USA

palo alto

California

tesla motors

Washington

Elon Musk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0c/1592732901_0:89:3072:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_aae85d27847f3497ddbf13ef27d50538.jpg

WASHINGTON, 11 Nov – RIA Novosti. Tesla founder Elon Musk sold more than $ 1.1 billion of his shares this week, CNBC reported, citing financial documents that Musk may have sold more than 930,000 shares after tax evasion allegations. As the TV channel emphasizes, the businessman still owns more than 170 million shares of the company. The sale of shares became known after a survey conducted by Musk on Twitter about the sale of 10% of his shares in Tesla, however, as noted by CNBC, the sale was planned in September. profit as a tax evasion tool, “so he offers to sell 10% of his Tesla shares and is ready to make a decision based on a survey of Internet users,” whatever the outcome. ” More than half of the voters (57.9%) were in favor of selling the shares. The Wall Street Journal noted that, according to FactSet, Elon Musk is the largest shareholder of Tesla, who owns about 17% of the company, which is estimated at about $ 200 billion. Explaining his proposal, Musk indicated that he had no other way to pay this tax. Earlier, the businessman criticized the “tax on billionaires” proposed by the Democrats in the US Congress, the essence of which is to levy a tax on the growth of the state. After that, Tesla’s stock price declined and the company’s capitalization fell below $ 1 trillion. The American company Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company manufactures batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.

https://ria.ru/20211101/mask-1757271548.html

https://ria.ru/20211028/mask-1756605933.html

USA

palo alto

California

Washington

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0c/1592732901_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a20241c9b5825ef6f07640020812a07e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

technology, usa, palo alto, california, tesla motors, washington, elon musk