Media found out where J.Lo and Ben Affleck spent their weekend

The paparazzi "caught" Hollywood lovers actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez in a resort town on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean

MOSCOW, July 5 / Radio Sputnik. The paparazzi “caught” Hollywood lovers actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez in a resort town on the Atlantic Ocean called Hampton, writes inc-news. The couple were dressed to match. For a romantic walk, celebrities chose beige tracksuits. In the photo, Affleck and Lopez tenderly hug and hold hands. It is reported that the Hampton lovers attended on Friday. The couple reunited in April this year after an eighteen-year hiatus in their relationship. During the separation, Jennifer Lopez had two children – twins Max and Emma. Now 13 years old, Sputnik radio previously announced details of Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s upcoming wedding. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

