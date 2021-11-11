Media: France’s decision to postpone the conclusion of two agreements “angered” the EU

https://ria.ru/20211111/soglasheniya-1758503743.html

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. France has convinced the European Union to postpone two trade agreements – with New Zealand and Chile – until the French presidential elections in April, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. to the conclusion of both agreements. The European Union expected to sign the trade deals later this year, but Paris convinced the European Commission to conclude them later. The newspaper notes that a number of EU countries will try to put pressure on the EC on this issue at a meeting of trade ministers on Thursday. The European Commission declined to comment on the information of the publication. According to European diplomats, French President Emmanuel Macron is “afraid” of an increase in imports of chicken from Chile and lamb from New Zealand, which will happen after the signing of the agreements. Macron, seeking re-election to the presidency, allegedly believes that opposition candidates in France can take advantage of the situation to mobilize disaffected farmers and anti-globalization problems and issues of quotas for the export of agricultural products. As the newspaper writes, the future agreement with Chile should facilitate the EU’s supply of lithium, which will help stimulate the production of electric vehicles and reduce dependence on China. According to one EU official, there is a “small window of opportunity” for this agreement, which began negotiations in 2017. “This is a really good deal. But the French are against it only from chicken,” the official stressed. Brussels began negotiations with New Zealand in 2018 and still has not resolved a number of issues, including data exchange and “protection” European cheeses: the association wants New Zealand farmers not to call their cheeses in European terms such as “feta” or “gruyeres”. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as the newspaper notes, postponed a trip to Brussels due to lack of progress on agreement. Her representative referred to “a number of reasons, including the need to choose the best time for negotiations.” New Zealand Chief of Commerce Damien O’Connor told the local New Zealand Herald newspaper that he is “determined to conclude negotiations as soon as possible” and noted that the agreement will bring “real economic benefits for both parties.”

in the world, paris, china, france, the European Union, the European Commission, emmanuel macron, jacinda ardern