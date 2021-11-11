https://ria.ru/20211020/gibson-1755189912.html

Media: Mel Gibson to star in John Wick prequel

2021-10-20T04: 26

2021-10-20T10: 30

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Australian actor and director Mel Gibson will co-star in the John Wick prequel, The Continental, reports Variety. According to the publication, it will be a mini-series, consisting of three episodes, and will air on the Starz TV channel. In it, young Winston Scott talks about how the iconic Continental Hotel, featured in the Keanu Reeves franchise, became a haven for murderers and other criminals. Gibson will play a new character named Cormac. There are no other details about his hero yet. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward were chosen as the showrunners of the project. They previously worked on the sitcom Turkey Cup (2019). Together with them, the miniseries will be produced by Chad Stahelski, who directed the original John Wick franchise, as well as Derek Kolstad, David Leitch and others. A release date for the series has yet to be announced. Variety notes that the three films in the John Wick franchise have grossed more than $ 300 million worldwide. The fourth is being filmed. Its release is scheduled for late May 2022.

2021

