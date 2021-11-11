Megan Fox, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

In Los Angeles on the eve of the award, the musicians who regularly replenish the US charts with their hits were awarded.

On the evening of May 27, on the red carpet of the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, celebrities appeared literally in all their splendor, and some neglected underwear in favor of revealing outfits. Satin outfits of Megan Fox and Ariana Grande became the least pretentious, but at the same time memorable.

The Dolby Theater awarded musicians whose hits regularly replenish the charts in the United States. The award has already been held for the eighth time. Let’s see what the stars looked like before the ceremony.

Ariana Grande performed at the awards duet with The Weeknd in an open purple satin dress. The star recently posted a photo from a secret wedding ceremony in which she married her lover Dalton Gomez.

Megan Fox arrived paired with Colson Baker, who appeared in a silver suit, which included a jacket and shorts, and completed the look with long fake nails and striped socks. The actress paraded in a hot pink satin jumpsuit with an accent on the neckline.

Rapper Megan T Stallion opted for a short, tight dress with sheer inserts that showed off her lack of underwear.

Singer Dodge Kat took to the red carpet in a chiffon outfit that almost did not hide her body, but helped to maintain decency thanks to draperies.

Demi Lovato wore a purple velvet loose-fitting pantsuit.

The HER performer opted for a form-fitting black along with an abundance of feathers and glitter.

TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio paraded in a modest black dress with multi-colored hearts.

Nikki Glazer came under the cameras in a tight green dress made of shiny fabric that reveals her belly.

Ava Max appeared in a scarlet corset, a top shining with rhinestones and added silver shoes with a massive platform to the ensemble.

Photo source: East News

Author: Prokofieva Nina