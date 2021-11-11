Megan Fox is thinking about a wedding with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

The actress was inspired by the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











Last year it became known that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up after 10 years of marriage. The actress did not have time to get used to the status of a divorced woman, as she was about to get married again. According to insiders, the star decided to follow the example of her friend Kourtney Kardashian, who recently got engaged to her lover Travis Barker.

On October 18, the musician proposed to the star by decorating the beach with red roses and candles. Following the couple, Megan, who has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly for more than a year, also started thinking about the wedding. Lovers openly demonstrate their feelings for each other, and, apparently, their romance is developing rapidly. The source said that the actress would like to legalize her relationship with the musician in the near future.

“Megan is very happy for Courtney and Travis, but it really pushed her to the fact that she is ready to become a wife. She wants Machine Gun Kelly to make the same commitment. She considers him a soul mate, and since she recently saw how Courtney and Travis had their own beautiful engagement, she is expecting the same for herself soon, ”- told the source HollywoodLife.