Megan Fox suffers from body dysmorphophobia

Recently it became known that Megan Fox has body dysmorphic disorder. Psychologist Irene Taro told what it is and why it appears.

In an interview, American singer Megan Fox spoke about her psychological problems. It turns out that the popular artist suffers from body dysmorphic disorder (a disorder in which a person is overly concerned and busy with a minor defect or feature of his body).

“Megan is extremely vulnerable, emotional, touchy and sensitive since childhood. She is prone to depressive states. Judging by her date of birth, as a child, Megan needed warmth and parental care much more than other babies. she had the proper amount of love and attention, she could develop various complexes with age and, as a result, dysmorphophobia. Minuses of Fox’s character are big mental problems, aggression. All this clearly flows into her unjustified complexes, since dysmorphophobia is directly related to mental disorders. “, – explained Irene Taro.

The psychologist told how people get such a disorder. It turns out that parents and the environment of a person are the main causes of body dysmorphophobia.

“Some of the causes of this disorder are psychological (trauma from childhood associated with criticism, lack of love and attention) and social (pressure from the media, promotion of unhealthy body parameters, activation of fears associated with loneliness),” the expert says.

Fortunately, anyone can get rid of this disorder. Of course, this will take a lot of time and effort.

“The support of loved ones and the help of a specialist in this field will certainly help a faster recovery from such a ridiculous ailment as dysmorphic disorder,” concluded Taro.

