Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will join forces with Jennifer Lopez and other stars for a good cause

36-year-old Prince Harry and 39-year-old Meghan Markle continue to make confident steps in social and public work: today it became known that the couple will perform at the online concert Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) are the initiators of the event to expand access to vaccination against coronavirus.… The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take part in a socially important event as the official ambassadors of the international campaign COVAX… Its goal is to urge wealthy countries to help provide coronavirus vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Over the past year, our world has experienced a lot of pain and loss, it had to fight a lot. Now we need to recover and recover together. We cannot abandon anyone in this situation. We will all have the advantage of being safe when everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. We must achieve equal distribution of vaccines and thereby restore faith in our common humanity. This mission is extremely important and necessary,

– said the Dukes of Sussex in a joint statement ahead of the concert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It is already known that along with them, dozens of celebrities will take part in the event, which will take place on May 8, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, Chrissy Teigen and many others. And Selena Gomez will host the concert. Also, the current President and First Lady of the United States Joe and Jill Biden will join the broadcast, vice president USA Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic. The concert will be broadcast live on TV channels ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeart radio station.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Selena Gomez Chrissy Teigen