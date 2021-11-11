Meghan Markle hired a partymaker Oprah Winfrey for her 40th birthday :: Impressions :: RBC Style

On August 4, Meghan Markle will turn 40, so she approached the organization of the holiday with all responsibility.

Actress Meghan Markle has hired Colin Coey, a celebrity wedding planner, including Oprah Winfrey, to celebrate her 40th birthday, according to the Daily Mail. Sources also confirm that it was the star TV presenter who advised her longtime acquaintance Markle.

“Megan wants a little party. In total, about 65 guests are expected – her close friends and family members, – said a source in an interview with The Mirror. “Colina recommended Oprah to her, and he always throws fabulous parties for her.”

Renowned partymaker Colin Cowie will have to prepare for his birthday celebrations at the £ 11 million ($ 15.3 million) mansion of Prince Harry and his wife in Santa Barbara, California. The husband of the future birthday girl, Prince Harry, has already ordered a birthday cake at the local bakery Posies & Sugar, which creates incredible pastries covered with icing and decorated with flowers.

The party will be held in accordance with Antique Measures, which are still required for all California residents.