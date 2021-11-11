Meghan Markle prepares to celebrate her 40th birthday on a grand scale

Meghan Markle has already hired a party planner and is planning a chic buffet in the garden of her mansion for $ 14 million.

On August 4, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, turns 40 and is reportedly planning to throw a party for 65 of her closest friends. Reported by the Mirror.

To ensure that the reception was flawless, Megan has already hired party organizer Colin Cowie, who is famous for organizing receptions at the Oprah Winfrey estate. It was the TV presenter who “lent” Colin to her friend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in Monecito, Santa Barbara, California [+–]

Previously, Colin hosted parties for Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise and members of the Kardashian family. In 2018, he and his catering agency Vogue were voted the best in the northeastern United States.

A garden reception is planned, to which 65 people will be invited. So far, it is known that Oprah will be among the guests. The rest of the list is classified, but it is noted that only “the closest friends and family” will get to the party.

Guests will be served buffet tables in the garden, and all dishes will be prepared from local products, and only Californian wine will be served.

Prince Harry, 36, has already ordered a cake for his wife at the local bakery Posies & Sugar, which is famous for its laconic style and fresh flowers as decoration. The cost of a three-tiered cake at this bakery is about $ 300.



Posies & Sugar Bakery Cakes [+–]



The party will be held with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, although restrictions have been eased in California.

The last time Megan had a reception was even before the birth of her son Archie. Then she flew from the UK to New York and arranged a so-called baby shower (a reception on the eve of the birth of a child) for half a million dollars. Approximately the cost of the Duchess’s private plane flight, rooms at The Mark Hotel Grand, including a penthouse for Megan and her friends, security, services of a harpist, florists, cooks, meals in restaurants and cafes.

The duchess’s extravagance caused a storm of indignation in the tabloids, one must think. That the upcoming appointment would be much cheaper.

However, Megan is not inclined to save. She gave birth to her daughter Lilibet in an expensive and exclusive maternity hospital for wealthy ladies, which cost her at least $ 25,000.