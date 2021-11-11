Meghan Markle told Oprah what goals she pursued by agreeing to an interview

TV presenter Oprah Winfrey spoke about the conversation that took place between her and the Duchess of Sussex, former actress Meghan Markle before filming the sensational interview. Winfrey asked what Markle was pursuing, agreeing to answer her questions in front of television cameras.

According to Oprah Winfrey, she always personally communicates with the heroes of her interviews in advance, before turning on the cameras. According to the TV presenter, she asked Markle what goals she pursues, agreeing to be interviewed. The Duchess replied that her and Prince Harry’s only intention was to tell the truth.

“Our common intention was truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story as truthfully as possible,” Oprah told the press. Writes about this edition Express. The TV presenter added that she was very impressed with the interview and was surprised that Megan “got to the end” in her statements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a long interview to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they talked about the reasons for the rejection of royal titles and moving to the United States. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about racism by the royal family against her. Buckingham Palace expressed concern about this and promised to study the issue of racial intolerance in private. And soon lawyers were brought in to investigate complaints against Meghan Markle.