men’s crop top guide from Johnny Depp to Morgenstern

“I shouldn’t wear crop tops,” – such a phrase would have written Harry Potter as a punishment from Dolores Umbridge, if the action of the books was transferred to our days.

Indeed, with the trend towards self-determination through the destruction of the usual canons, the voices of those who divide the world into black and white, male and female are heard more and more furiously. While one might think that denial is just a part of acceptance, it’s worth noting that gender boundaries have fallen in vogue long ago with the adoption of various forms of masculinity.

The modern notion that a man in a crop top is a member of the LGBT community, or at least overly feminine, is quite ironic if you know the origin story of this wardrobe item. Cropped tops for men are nothing new. Let’s start trend-skylight!

80s: a sporting necessity

Karl Weathers in Rocky III, 1982

George Michael, 1985 (Photo: Pete Still / Getty Images)

The progenitor of men’s crop-tops is considered to be sports, or rather, American football. This could be a synopsis for an adult movie, but no: during tough training and matches, players’ jerseys were often torn. Later – in the early 80s – athletes deliberately began to cut things off, demonstrating their sexuality, flaunting accurate abs. This is because this cut expands the athletic silhouette, increasing the upper torso, which adds extra masculinity and sexual energy.

It was around this time that the ban on naked-chested appearances in gyms led weightlifters and bodybuilders to wear cropped tops as well to: b) do not take a steam bath during the hot season. Soon Nike and other big brands took up the idea, launching men’s crop tops into wide production.

Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

However, the release of the trend to a mass audience was largely due to cinema. In 1982, the movie “Rocky III” was released, in which Karl Weathers appeared in a tight blue sleeveless top. Then Johnny Depp appeared on the fashion scene: the young actor won the hearts of the audience in the cult horror film 1984 “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill and Ted’s Bizarre Adventure, 1989

It should be noted that at the end of the 80s, the image of the crop top has already begun to change. Prince’s androgynous style (which we suspect is heavily inspired by Harry Styles) is believed to have helped push crop tops beyond pure sportswear.

Prince, 1986 (Photo: legion-media.ru)

90s: the conquest of show business

Adam Sandler in Hollowheads, 1994

Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss. Photo: Calvin Klein

Will Smith in The Prince of Beverly Hills, 1990-1996

At the same time, the 90s can be considered the peak of cropped tops in cinema. Will Smith featured in it in The Prince of Beverly Hills, while Adam Sandler in 1994’s Emptyheads could easily compete for the title of sex symbol of the 90s.

Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting. 1996

Over time, the image of the crop top became more and more associated with fashion and sex. Largely thanks to the Calvin Klein ads with Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg. Likewise, lingerie brands such as Nikos promoted clothing in a sexy, sometimes homoerotic manner, depicting models of the type of Greek gods.

2000s: the threat of masculinity

Dennis Rodman, 1995 (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Leni Kravitz 1994 Phot0: GettyImages-50381037

As a result, such an exhibition of the “national economy” and the connection between crop-tops and athleticism completely disappeared by the 2000s. When the 1990s gave way to the noughties, the “don’t ask, don’t tell” (concealment) politics, the brutal murder of gay Matthew Shepard, the rise in AIDS and a ban on propaganda in the UK sparked a culture of hidden identity and the rise of homophobia. As a result, straight people tended to distance themselves from everything that embodied homosexuality and femininity. The era of oversized trousers and shapeless shirts began. Trends that you are unlikely to want to return.

One of the most recent public appearances in the crop top was Ginuwine’s appearance at the Radio Music Awards. And the trend itself migrated to nightclubs, shrouded in queer aesthetics. Men’s crop tops have finally become associated with LGBT people.

2010-20th: renaissance

Kid Cudi, 2014 (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella)

Zac Efron in the movie “The Grandfather of Easy Behavior”, 2015

Jaden Smith (Photo: @ c.syresmith)

However, over the past 10 years, fashion has changed again, and the men’s crop top is returning to the fashion lexicon. Jaden Smith followed his father’s lead 20 years later and posted a photo in a black cropped T-shirt on Instagram, and rapper Kid Cudi performed at the 2014 Coachella festival in a baggy red crop top and blue shorts.

Bad Bunny (Photo: Instagram)

Matthew McConaughey, Supermike

Ezekiel Elliott, 2018 (Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

In the early 20s, the crop top began to lose the weight of the floor. Society as a whole is moving towards a flexible and vibrant post-pandemic style. Generation Z and Millennials are experimenting more and more with gender and fashion, reimagining their identity through clothing.

And while toxic masculinity is clearly still there, a new generation of men is redefining fashion without focusing on traditional taboos, sexuality and gender. Largely due to the influence of young pop stars such as Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Troy Sivan and Ollie Alexander. Even Morgenstern appreciated this style, appearing in a cropped shirt at the scandalous Muz-TV 20/21 award.

Troy Sivan (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS)

Harry Styles / Watermelon sugar

Dilara Zinatullina and Morgenstern

The designers also noted the guys’ willingness to experiment and put forward new arguments in favor of frankness and body aesthetics. Crop tops, following the cycle of fashion, are now presented in the new collections by Fendi, Jacquemus and GmbH.

Fendi SS 22

Fendi SS 22

Fendi SS 22

Jacquemus FW 21

Tom Ford SS 22

Jacquemus FW 21

GmbH SS 22

GmbH SS 21

GmbH SS 22

DION LEE FW 21

Thom Browne R 22

DION LEE FW 21

How to wear: 5 rules

1. Since this piece of clothing was born from athletes, the classic combination is loose cropped tops with wide jeans, joggers and shorts. From shoes – sneakers or high-top sneakers.

2. Jeans or high-waisted pants look best with cropped tops.

3. If you choose jeans with a low rise, then do not forget about beautiful underwear, the elastic of which will stick out in the style of rappers.

4. Also the perfect duo is a fitted top with a jacket.

5. If you are not yet ready for crop tops, but the desire to show sexuality does not let you go, then the option with a shirt tied at the waist is legalized.

We show by the example of fashion bloggers how to wear a crop top stylishly!

Damiano David. Jacob Elordi for Man About Town Magazine Bretman Rock.