Merkel called Putin the culprit in the migration crisis

German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the reason for the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border was the actions of Minsk. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany.

This was said when the parties exchanged views on the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to Merkel, the Belarusian regime “uses defenseless people in a hybrid attack on the European Union.”

Merkel also called on the Russian leader to promote negotiations in the Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The Kremlin also commented on the conversation between Putin and Merkel. It was reported that the parties reaffirmed the importance of the earliest possible settlement of this acute migration crisis “in accordance with international humanitarian standards.” At the same time, Putin also spoke in favor of restoring contacts between the EU states and Belarus to solve the problem.

On Wednesday, Putin and Merkel also held talks over the situation on the EU-Belarus border. And about. Chancellor noted that during this conversation she asked Putin to influence President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian leader, in turn, suggested setting up a discussion of the problem of the migration crisis in the contacts of the EU member states with Minsk.