Merkel in a conversation with Putin said about hybrid attacks on Minsk :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Veronika Vishnyakova / RBC



Germany believes that Belarus organized the migration crisis on the border with Poland to put pressure on the European Union. This opinion was expressed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the website of the German government.

“The Chancellor stressed that the reason for this [кризиса] the Belarusian regime has become that uses defenseless people in a hybrid attack on the European Union, ”the statement says.

In addition, Merkel called on Putin to continue negotiations in the “Normandy format”, which, in her opinion, will make it possible to achieve the implementation of the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Migrant camp on the border of Belarus and Poland. Photo report



In a statement on the Kremlin’s website, it is reported that Putin, during a conversation with Merkel, called for the restoration of dialogue between the European Union and Belarus in order to solve the problem with the flow of migrants. In addition, the Russian president called the policy of the Ukrainian authorities “destructive”, citing the example of Kiev’s use of a military drone in Donbass.